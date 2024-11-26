Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Attaullah Tarar: PTI won’t be allowed to disrupt peace or exploit tragedies

Web Desk
4:55 PM | November 26, 2024
National

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has said the PTI will not be allowed to disturb peace or incite anarchy in the country.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad today, he said the PTI has brought in hired protesters and is using poor people as a human shield. He said the state is acting with restraint and patience and it will not allow the PTI succeed in its objectives of doing politics on corpses.

Attaullah Tarar regretted that whenever the foreign delegates visit Pakistan for investment, the PTI resorts to protests.

He said the morale of security personnel deployed in the capital is high and they are ready to respond to any situation. He urged the PTI not to test the state's patience and retreat.

