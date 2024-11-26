Bangladesh end Sri Lanka’s winning streak in T20 Blind World Cup

LAHORE - Bangladesh halted the undefeated run of on the third day of the 4th Blind Cricket World Cup being played at various venues of Lahore. At Bagh-e-Jinnah Cricket Ground, won the toss and invited Bangladesh to bat first. Bangladesh posted 167 runs for the loss of four wickets in 20 overs. Ashiqur Rahman scored 42 runs, while Mohammad Salman contributed 36. In response, managed 142 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Captain Chandana Deshapriya led the effort with 56 runs off 44 balls, while DumithSanduruwan added 21 runs. Mehidaul Islam was the standout bowler for Bangladesh, taking three wickets for 18 runs in four overs, while Arif Hussain took two wickets for 26 runs in four overs. The guest of honor, UBL GM Central Punjab Mohammad Aamir, along with PBCC Chairman Syed Sultan Shah, presented the player of the match award to Mehidaul Islam. In another match held at the Ghani Institute Ground, Nepal defeated Afghanistan by a margin of 108 runs. Afghanistan won the toss and chose to field first. Nepal’s batters displayed an excellent performance, scoring 228 runs for the loss of just two wickets in 20 overs. Padam Badila scored an unbeaten 92, while Naresh contributed 72 runs. In response, Afghanistan’s team was restricted to 120 runs for nine wickets in 20 overs. Captain Abasin Sailab played well, scoring 53 runs. Nepal’s Sunil Magar was the pick of the bowlers, taking three wickets for 18 runs. ZahidullahZardaran, Chairman of the Afghanistan Disabled Board, presented the Player of the Match award to Nepal’s Padam Badila. Today (Tuesday), Pakistan will face Bangladesh at Bagh-e-Jinnah Ground, while South Africa will play Nepal at the Ghani Institute Cricket Ground.