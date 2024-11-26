Barrister Gohar urges govt to refrain from targeting innocent protesters

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader has called on the government to avoid filing false cases against innocent individuals amid ongoing protests and escalating tensions.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, Barrister Gohar appealed to the government to refrain from targeting PTI workers. He also urged PTI supporters to remain peaceful during their protest.

The statement comes as tensions rise over the government's decision to arrest PTI protesters heading toward D-Chowk. Barrister Gohar expressed hope for the early release of PTI founder Imran Khan, who remains in custody.