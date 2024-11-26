Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Barrister Gohar urges govt to refrain from targeting innocent protesters

Web Desk
7:10 PM | November 26, 2024
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has called on the government to avoid filing false cases against innocent individuals amid ongoing protests and escalating tensions.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, Barrister Gohar appealed to the government to refrain from targeting PTI workers. He also urged PTI supporters to remain peaceful during their protest.

The statement comes as tensions rise over the government's decision to arrest PTI protesters heading toward D-Chowk. Barrister Gohar expressed hope for the early release of PTI founder Imran Khan, who remains in custody.

