Bestselling novelist Barbara Taylor Bradford passes away at 91

Barbara Taylor Bradford, the renowned British-American author whose debut novel A Woman of Substance catapulted her to international fame, has passed away at the age of 91.

A spokeswoman confirmed that she died peacefully at her home on Sunday after a brief illness, surrounded by loved ones.

Born in Leeds, Yorkshire, in May 1933, Taylor Bradford began her career at 15 as a typist at The Yorkshire Evening Post before becoming a reporter. At 20, she moved to London, where she worked as a journalist and began exploring fiction writing. Her perseverance paid off in 1979 with the release of A Woman of Substance, a sweeping tale of Emma Harte, a servant-turned-business magnate overcoming personal and professional challenges. The book spent 45 weeks on the New York Times bestseller list and sold over 30 million copies worldwide.

The novel’s success marked the beginning of a literary legacy that spanned 40 novels and over 91 million global book sales. Known for her rags-to-riches narratives, many set in Yorkshire, Taylor Bradford described her heroines as reflections of her own strength and resilience. “I have the strength to meet adversity, not to give in,” she once said.

Her works inspired adaptations, including a 1985 Emmy-nominated miniseries of A Woman of Substance, starring Jenny Seagrove and Liam Neeson. Seagrove praised her as a “powerhouse of glamour and warmth,” noting that despite her success, Taylor Bradford remained grounded and relatable.

In 2007, Taylor Bradford was awarded an OBE by Queen Elizabeth II for her contributions to literature. After marrying American film producer Robert Bradford in 1963, she moved to the United States, where the couple enjoyed 55 years together until his passing in 2019.

Taylor Bradford’s most recent novel, The Wonder of It All, was published in 2023. She will be laid to rest alongside her late husband at Westchester Hills Cemetery in New York.

Charlie Redmayne, CEO of HarperCollins, called her a “truly exceptional writer” and said, “Her stories continue to inspire readers around the world. She was deeply proud of her Yorkshire roots and a cherished member of our publishing family.”

A private funeral will be held in New York to honor her extraordinary life and legacy.