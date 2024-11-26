Bushra Bibi leads PTI protest at D-Chowk despite ongoing police shelling

Clashes between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters and law enforcement intensified in Islamabad on Tuesday as the PTI convoy, led by , reached Zero Point from 26 No. Chowk. Police responded with intense shelling, while PTI workers retaliated by throwing stones.

Rangers were deployed around key buildings in the capital, with military troops stationed at D-Chowk to maintain control. The effects of the tear gas reached Aabpara Chowk, causing shops in Aabpara Market to shut down.

In response to the escalating situation, additional police forces were called in from Rawalpindi, with an initial contingent of 1,000 officers sent to Islamabad. Rangers were also deployed to reinforce security, advancing from D-Chowk to China Chowk, where tear gas shelling continued.

Severe shelling was also reported in Blue Area as authorities struggled to manage the protests. Earlier, police attempted to block the protesters at the G-10 signal but eventually allowed them to pass after facing resistance. Police and Rangers are now positioned at the G-9 signal on Srinagar Highway.