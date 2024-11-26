Tuesday, November 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

CBWB takes three child beggars into custody

NEWS WIRE
November 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN  -  The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB)  took three children into custody who were found begging in various locations of the city here on Monday. This was disclosed by CPWB spokesperson Naveed Mukhtar. He added that the kids were identified as Sanwal, Faisal and Umer Farooq. He said that the children were taken into custody from the General Bus Stand and shifted to CPWB wherein they would get necessary support and care. He mentioned that the Child Protection Bureau started a search for their parents.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1732512617.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024