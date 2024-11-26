China, Pakistan stepping up IT cooperation to safeguard digital corridor

ISLAMABAD - “As digital traffic surges along the CPEC corridor, we are working with China in the establishment of a computer emergency response team (CERT) to safeguard the growing flow of data.”

This was stated by Ammar Jaffri, Director General of Pakistan Centre of Information Technology, said in an interview with Gwadar Pro.

Once put in place, it will provide a “single window” for responding to cyber incidents along the corridor, Jaffri said.

“As China and Pakistan are jointly establishing technology zones, safeguarding this growing communications has become a priority. Chinese technologies, including those in AI, big data, and quantum computing, could play a transformative role in Pakistan’s IT sector,” Jaffri noted.

According to the World Internet Development Report 2024 released last week at the World Internet Conference held in Wuzhen, China, Pakistan ranks 43 out of 52 countries surveyed in terms of Internet Development Index, a comprehensive indicator based on evaluation of the countries’ information infrastructure, digital technology and innovation, digital economy, digital government, cyber-security, and cyberspace international governance.

Pakistan ranks 50, 38, 43, 49, 44, and 39 respectively by the above six indicators.

Jaffri highlighted the role of AI in bilateral IT cooperation as more challenges will come from AI tools.

“CPEC-CERT will leverage open-source tools to stay aligned with advancements in AI,” Jaffri said, adding that the rapid shift from Current Computing to Quantum Computing will demand CPEC-CERT’s skilled workforce to respond effectively.

Jaffri pointed out the challenge of language barriers in IT training cooperation, but he believes that with more training for Pakistanis in Chinese language and culture, particularly among students—as more than 26,000 of whom are currently studying in China and vocational education cooperation is stepping up in the IT sector—the gap will be narrowed.