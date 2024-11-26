CJP Yahya Afridi convenes JCP meeting on December 6 to discuss judicial appointments

Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi, has scheduled a meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) for December 6 to address the appointment of judges for the Sindh and Peshawar High Courts.

This follows the reorganization of the JCP under the 26th constitutional amendment. Chief Justice Afridi had previously convened the commission's first meeting under the new framework on November 5.

At that meeting, the JCP decided to establish a seven-member constitutional bench led by Justice Aminuddin Khan. The decision was passed with a narrow margin, as seven of the 12 commission members supported Justice Aminuddin's appointment, while five opposed it.

Notably, Chief Justice Afridi, along with Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, and opposition parliamentarians Umar Ayub and Shibli Faraz, had expressed their opposition to Justice Aminuddin’s appointment in the earlier session.