CM Bugti for bringing reforms to solve varsities’ issues

Quetta - Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday said that the provincial government wanted to introduce comprehensive reforms to solve the problems faced by the province’s universities on a permanent basis.

He expressed these views while talking to Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, who called on him here.

Improving governance and quality education in Balochistan’s universities was discussed during the meeting.

The Balochistan Chief Minister sought suggestions from the Higher Education Commission (HEC) for improving the Balochistan Universities Act. “If we provide resources to universities, we also have the right to ensure accountability,” he added.

He further said that, given the financial situation, universities should avoid unnecessary recruitment and construction projects.

“There will be no compromise on improving quality and governance in universities,” he said, adding that there would be no political interference or blackmailing in universities.

The CM emphasized the need to stop the process of creating an anti-state mindset among students, noting that organized groups are involved in fostering such views in many universities across the country. “This critical situation must be addressed,” he remarked.

He added that the Balochistan government was working to highlight this issue and plan a national conference to address it.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that the Chief Ministers of all four provinces and Vice-Chancellors of universities across the country would be invited to the conference.

“We welcome the positive suggestions of the Higher Education Commission. Together with the HEC, Balochistan’s universities will be put on the path of improvement, and we will move forward,” he maintained.