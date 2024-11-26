Tuesday, November 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

CM Bugti for bringing reforms to solve varsities’ issues

NEWS WIRE
November 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Quetta

Quetta  -  Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday said that the provincial government wanted to introduce comprehensive reforms to solve the problems faced by the province’s universities on a permanent basis.

He expressed these views while talking to Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, who called on him here.

Improving governance and quality education in Balochistan’s universities was discussed during the meeting.

The Balochistan Chief Minister sought suggestions from the Higher Education Commission (HEC) for improving the Balochistan Universities Act. “If we provide resources to universities, we also have the right to ensure accountability,” he added.

He further said that, given the financial situation, universities should avoid unnecessary recruitment and construction projects.

Unemployed husband kills wife over her success

“There will be no compromise on improving quality and governance in universities,” he said, adding that there would be no political interference or blackmailing in universities.

The CM emphasized the need to stop the process of creating an anti-state mindset among students, noting that organized groups are involved in fostering such views in many universities across the country. “This critical situation must be addressed,” he remarked.

He added that the Balochistan government was working to highlight this issue and plan a national conference to address it.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that the Chief Ministers of all four provinces and Vice-Chancellors of universities across the country would be invited to the conference.

“We welcome the positive suggestions of the Higher Education Commission. Together with the HEC, Balochistan’s universities will be put on the path of improvement, and we will move forward,” he maintained.

Ombudsperson stresses need to tackle harassment cases

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1732596772.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024