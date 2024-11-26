Tuesday, November 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Cold, dry weather forecast for Lahore

NEWS WIRE
November 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday predicted mainly cold, dry weather in provincial metropolis and other parts of Punjab. However, partly cloudy weather with light rain and light snowfall over mountains may occur at isolated places in hilly areas of the country. Fog/smog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab. The department predicted mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours. It reported that a continental air is prevailing over most parts of the province including Lahore.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1732596772.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024