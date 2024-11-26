Collaboration with ADB to further strengthen development objectives in Punjab, says CM

LAHORE - The Country Director for Pakistan Resident Mission of Asian Development Bank Dr. Emma Xiaoqin Fan called on Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Monday. Matters pertaining to the Jalalpur irrigation project and clean energy came under discussion. They also discussed prospects of cooperation in agriculture, health, education, environment, digital development and improving basic infrastructure. Dr. Emma Xiaoqin Fan appreciated steps being undertaken by the Punjab government for women empowerment and other public welfare initiatives. The chief minister appreciated financial and technical support of Asian Development Bank in various projects of Punjab, saying that ADB’s cooperation was playing a pivotal role for the prosperity of the people and restoration of the national economy. Madam chief minister said that the Punjab government was moving forward under a comprehensive plan to attain socio-economic development. “Collaboration with the Asian Development Bank will further strengthen development objectives in Punjab.” The ADB Country Director for Pakistan said the Asian Development Bank was keen to further expand its cooperation with Pakistan, especially Punjab. Punjab’s climate policy will prove to be beneficial for the environment and national economy,”, she said.

Govt committed to safeguarding women’s rights

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the protection of women is a top priority for the Punjab government, which remains fully committed to safeguarding their rights and ensuring their well-being. In her message on International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women being celebrated on Monday, the CM said the honor of mothers, sisters and daughters is a part of our social traditions and religious values. “Women are my red line, violence or cruelty against them is absolutely not tolerable” she said. The CM said that Islam gave orders to give women complete respect and rights, adding that the honor and respect of women, including daughters and sisters, is the Sunnah of our beloved Holy Prophet (PBUH). In the Holy Quran and Sunnah, it is not only forbidden to raise hand on women but also to be gentle towards them. The chief minister said that those who commit violence against women are cowards and criminals and they will be dealt with an iron hand, adding that Punjab has the honor of establishing a virtual women’s police station for the first time. She said women in trouble can file complaints with the virtual police station. She underscored that women can get immediate police help in an emergency by pressing the panic button. CM Maryam Nawaz said that the police helpline for women is also fully functional, adding that a violence-free, safe and equal society for women guarantees progress.