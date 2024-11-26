Tuesday, November 26, 2024
COMSTECH announces industrial internship program for 2025  

Monitoring Report
November 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  The OIC Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH), in partnership with Gourmet Industries, has launched the COMSTECH-Gourmet Industrial Internship Program, with the first batch scheduled for January 2025. This initiative seeks to foster innovation, research, and skill development across various industrial sectors by offering participants hands-on training and exposure to advanced technologies and industrial processes.  

According to COMSTECH, the program is open to applicants from OIC member countries under 40 years of age, holding a BS/BSc or MS/MSc in relevant fields. Hosted by Gourmet Industries, Pakistan’s largest food processing complex, the internship offers ten positions lasting four weeks. Selected participants will receive accommodations, meals, and return economy-class air travel.  

The program’s focus areas include food industry operations, such as bakery, dairy, and beverages; plant utilities; recycling using RPET methodologies; shrink-wrap production; sugar mill logistics; and media training in journalism and broadcasting. Participants will gain practical experience in supply chain management, production processes, and sustainability practices, enhancing their theoretical knowledge and professional skills.  

US urges peaceful protests, respect for human rights in Pakistan

By engaging in real-world projects, interns will contribute to advancing industrial processes, developing sustainable solutions, and driving technological innovation. The initiative underscores COMSTECH’s commitment to empowering youth in OIC nations and promoting socio-economic progress through technological development.  

Applicants must complete the application form and submit required documents, including a CV and research proposal, at (https://form.jotform.com/243101366016444) by November 30. Further information can be obtained by contacting events@comstech.org.

