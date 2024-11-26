Couple robbed at gunpoint in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - The robbers deprived a couple of cash, cell phones and other items in Gulberg police limits on Monday. According to the police, Shoukat Ali with his wife was travelling on a motorcycle when the accused stopped them and looted Rs 122,000, cell phones and other items. Separately, a rickshaw driver took away bridal dresses of a shopkeeper, Shahzad, worth Rs 300,000 in Peoples Colony police limits. The police registered separate cases and started investigations.

ABDUCTED GIRL RECOVERED WITHIN A WEEK

Police recovered a girl from Karachi within a week of her abduction from Chak Jhumra police limits. A police spokesman said here on Monday that 8-year-old Zaneesha, daughter of Maqsood Ahmad, was kidnapped from Chak No.107-JB Paharng on November 17 and her parents reported the incident to police. Receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil took serious notice and directed the SP Madina Division to probe the matter and ensure immediate arrest of the culprits and safe recovery of the abducted girl. Hence, a special team was constituted which started an investigation on scientific lines and traced the whereabouts of the kidnappers in Karachi. The police recovered the girl safely and arrested an accused, Hadayat Ullah, who was former employee of the complainant, Maqsood Ahmad, and he kidnapped the girl over some monetary dispute. The girl was handed over to her parents while further investigation is under progress, the spokesman added.

Woman killed, four injured in road accident

A young woman was crushed to death while her spouse and three children sustained multiple injuries in a road accident in the area of Saddar Sammundri police station. Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Monday that a speeding car hit a motorcycle-riding family when they were overtaking a gas tanker near Chak 465-GB Bypass Road. As a result, 35-year-old Sobia Qamar died on the spot when she fell down on the road and the gas tanker ran over her whereas Rescue 1122 shifted her spouse Naseer-ul-Haq (40), 14-year-old Sajawal, 9-year-old Mashal and 3-year-old Horian to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Sammundri after providing them first-aid. The police took the body into custody while further investigation was under progress, he added.

NADRA center opens on Sheikhupura Road

The National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) has established its new zonal and registration center on the Sheikhupura Road to facilitate people. Zonal Head NADRA, Qaisar Zulfqar, inaugurated the new center near Mannawala and said that it would issue National Identity Cards, Family Registration Certificates, B-forms, etc. to the people of Mannanwala and its peripheral localities including Nishatabad, Shams Abad, Amin Town, Gatti, Faisal Town, Hajji Abad, Jameel Abad, Millat Town, etc. He said that 10 counters were established initially in the NADRA center which would provide service to 500 applicants. However, the NADRA center would expand its service after getting approval for issuing tokens to more than 500 applicants daily. In this connection, a double shift would also be initiated in the center, he said, adding that separate counters were reserved for females and aged citizens.

He said that proper seating arrangements ware made in the center in addition to other necessary facilities to visitors so that they could get their CNICs, FRCs, B-forms, etc. in a hassle-free atmosphere, he added.

Responding to a query, he said that public complaints would be heard and redressed on each Tuesday in this zonal center. A large number of people including notables of the area and NADRA officials were present.