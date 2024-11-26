Tuesday, November 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Court extends Imran Khan’s remand by six days in protest incitement case

Court extends Imran Khan’s remand by six days in protest incitement case
Web Desk
5:22 PM | November 26, 2024
National

An anti-terrorism court has extended PTI founder Imran Khan's physical remand by six days in a case involving allegations of inciting workers to engage in violent protests.

Judge Amjad Ali Shah ordered Khan to be presented before the court again on December 2.

Public Prosecutor Zaheer Shah argued that Khan's lack of cooperation was obstructing the investigation.

The case, registered at New Town Police Station in Rawalpindi on September 28, accuses Khan of inciting violence among his supporters.

The prosecution requested a 15-day extension, citing the need for further investigation and to gather evidence, including records of meetings Khan allegedly held while in jail.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1732596772.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024