Court extends Imran Khan’s remand by six days in protest incitement case

An anti-terrorism court has extended PTI founder Imran Khan's physical remand by six days in a case involving allegations of inciting workers to engage in violent protests.

Judge Amjad Ali Shah ordered Khan to be presented before the court again on December 2.

Public Prosecutor Zaheer Shah argued that Khan's lack of cooperation was obstructing the investigation.

The case, registered at New Town Police Station in Rawalpindi on September 28, accuses Khan of inciting violence among his supporters.

The prosecution requested a 15-day extension, citing the need for further investigation and to gather evidence, including records of meetings Khan allegedly held while in jail.