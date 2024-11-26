Delegation level talks between Belarus and Pakistan

.E. Mr. Aleksandr Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus, who is currently on a three-day official visit to Pakistan, held delegation level talks with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, at the Prime Minister’s House today. The talks were reflective of the excellent bilateral relations between Pakistan and Belarus.

The two sides discussed the full spectrum of bilateral relations as well as important regional and global developments. They reaffirmed the shared commitment of both countries to the deepening of their political dialogue, strengthening inter-parliamentary exchanges and, in particular, enhancing bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

The Prime Minister and President Lukashenko expressed their satisfaction at the current positive trajectory of Pakistan-Belarus relations and the two leaders agreed to maintain this momentum through regular high-level engagement and institutional cooperation.

The two leaders also witnessed the signing of several important agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) aimed at fostering closer collaboration between Pakistan and Belarus in key sectors. These agreements and MOUs are focused on cooperation in environmental protection, disaster management, halal trade, audit institutions, financial intelligence sharing, vocational education and science & technology.

One of the key outcomes of the meeting was the signing of the "Roadmap for Comprehensive Cooperation between Pakistan and Belarus for 2025-2027," which outlines a strategic framework for enhancing economic ties through high-level meetings, inter-governmental commissions, and targeted collaborative initiatives.

The importance of regional economic integration and connectivity was emphasized, with both sides agreeing to improve the legal frameworks needed to facilitate bilateral economic collaboration.

The President of Belarus appreciated the efforts the Prime Minister of Pakistan for taking the relations between Pakistan and Belarus Prime to new dimensions and expressed his and his government's full cooperation in this regard. He also invited Shahbaz Sharif to visit Belarus, which will further expand the relationship. Accepting the invitation, the Prime Minister said that during his visit, the MoUs will be formalized into agreements. The Prime Minister issued instructions to the concerned ministers to take necessary steps in this regard as soon as possible.