DIG for strengthening police-press bond for public safety

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Headquarters, Jawad Tariq, on Monday emphasized the importance of strengthening ties between the police and media to ensure public safety and effective communication during law-and-order situations in the federal capital.

According to a police spokesperson, following special instructions from Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police is actively working to assist representatives of both public and private media organizations during the ongoing law and order situation.

In light of these directives, DIG Headquarters Jawad Tariq instructed Islamabad Police’s Public Relations Officer, Taqi Jawad, to ensure complete coordination with all local and international journalists.

Measures have been taken to provide journalists with full access to cover events and implement timely security arrangements to ensure their safety and the protection of their equipment during any violent occurrences, Jawad Tariq added.

Highlighting the role of journalists in society, PRO Taqi Jawad acknowledged that journalists play a vital role in every field. Taqi emphasized that the information provided by journalists helps the police improve their performance.

Furthermore, Jawad stated that the partnership between journalists and police serves as a crucial link in keeping citizens informed during law-and-order situations and in combating crime.

Jawad added that a positive relationship between journalists and the police is essential for maintaining peace and eradicating crime in the city.

The Islamabad Police is committed to providing journalists with the best possible facilities to ensure they can carry out their duties professionally and effectively, PRO added.

DIG VISITS PIMS TO INQUIRE AFTER INJURED OFFICER

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Syed Ali Raza, visited PIMS Hospital on Monday and met with police officers injured while performing their duties to maintain law and order in the capital.

DIG Raza appreciated the efforts of the injured officers and boost their morale. He also met with the doctors to receive an update on their health condition. He issued instructions to the medical staff for the better treatment and care of the injured officers.

During the visit, DIG Ali Raza emphasized the unwavering dedication of these officers, who, without hesitation, put their lives at risk to protect the lives and property of the citizens.

The DIG praised the efforts of these officers who remain constantly engaged in ensuring the safety and security of Islamabad’s residents and maintaining peace and order in the city.