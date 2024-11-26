Division level events of Khelta Punjab Games commence

LAHORE - Commissioner Lahore Division Zaid bin Maqsood inaugurated division level competitions of Chief Minister Khelta Punjab Games 2024 at a colourful ceremony at Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) Gymnasium Hall on Monday. Commissioner Lahore Division and DG Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab Khizar Afzaal launched the proceedings of next phase of Khelta Punjab Games by playing ceremonial badminton. Director Sports Yasmeen Akhtar, Director Admin Dr M Kaleem, Director Youth Affairs Rana Nadeem Anjum, Deputy Directors Zahoor Ahmed, Ata ur Rehman, Chand Perveen, DSO Lahore Tanveer Abbas and a large number of male and female athletes were also present on this occasion. Talking to media, Commissioner Lahore Zaid bin Maqsood expressed his delight at the participation of plenty of female athletes in the Khelta Punjab Games. “These exciting events are being organised in accordance with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz,” he maintained. He said that the division level events of CM Khelta Punjab Games will continue from November 25 to December 4. “The players from all divisions of province will participate in these competitions. Overall, 120,000 players from across the province are participating in the Khelta Punjab Games competitions,” he added. He further said that the competitions of 12 games including hockey, volleyball, archery, athletics, cricket, basketball, football, kabaddi, mat wrestling, taekwondo, table tennis and badminton will be held during this phase. “Earlier, the competitions of six games were held during district level Khelta Punjab Games,” he added.

He said that Sports Board Punjab has made excellent arrangements for the smooth holding of division level competitions of CM Khelta Punjab Games. “The sports culture plays an important role in the formation of a healthy society,” he added.