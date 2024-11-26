ECNEC approves Rs 172.7 billion for development projects across Pakistan

The Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) with Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, in the chair, on Monday approved 10 out of 11 proposed development projects costing Rs 172.7 billion.

The Office of the Deputy Prime Minister said in a press release that one project was deferred for further clarification on the part of the Ministry of Health, whereas six of the approved projects were in Balochistan province.

“Approved projects pertain to health, skills development and solid waste management sectors recommended by CDWP; and infrastructure sector projects for improving connectivity in the provinces of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh,” it was added.

The forum was apprised that the balance allocation for the remaining period needed to be prioritized during the formulation of PSDP, with progress against the targets assigned to the projects to be gauged in terms of outcomes.

The approved projects included:- the Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Programme to empower over 150,000 youth by imparting training in IT and Industry.⁠ (Rs 15 billion); land acquisition for the Gwadar-Quetta rail connectivity project (Rs 15.6 billion); land acquisition for the rail connectivity project with Afghanistan from Kohat through Kharlachi (Rs 15.7 billion); for east-west connectivity of Balochistan, two projects costing (Rs 26.3 billion) for upgradation of Dirgi Shahbozai to Taunsa road; and the Khani Cross to Ziarat-Sanjavi road; construction of road from Sui to Kashmore (Rs 9.4 billion) in Balochistan; the World Bank funded project for developing solid waste infrastructure for Karachi (Rs 29.2 billion including World Bank financing of Rs 27.8 billion) and the World Bank funded Green Line Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS), Karachi (Rs 29.2 billion) and the upgradation of Gaddani Shipbreaking and Recycling Industry (Rs 12.9 billion).

The Gwadar Lasbela Livelihood Support Project (Phase-II) to enhance the incomes and livelihoods of the rural fishermen and agricultural households of Balochistan was also included. The project is costed at Rs19.4 billion with IFAD and Saudi financing of about Rs 17.8 billion.