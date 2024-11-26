Tuesday, November 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

ECP gears up for fair by-polls in PP-139

ECP gears up for fair by-polls in PP-139
NEWS WIRE
November 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is gearing up for the by-elections in Sheikhupura’s PP-139, ensuring a transparent and smooth process for all candidates. Independent candidates are actively campaigning, with a total of 8 contenders vying for the seat. The by-elections have been triggered by the unfortunate death of former MPA, Rana Afzaal Hussain, the elder brother of Federal Minister and PML-N,  Rana Tanveer Hussain. The Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) has nominated Rana Tahir Iqbal as its candidate for the by-election. Rana Iqbal has been running an energetic campaign, with his election office in Kot Abdul Malik Town Committee becoming a hub of activity and drawing public attention. PML-N candidate Rana Tahir Iqbal expressed his confidence in the support of the people of PP-139. He emphasized that the constituency has always been a stronghold of PML-N, and he believes the residents will once again elect a PML-N representative on December 5.

US urges peaceful protests, respect for human rights in Pakistan

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1732596772.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024