Egypt says 17 missing after Red Sea tourist boat capsizes

CAIRO - Egyptian authorities said 17 people, including foreigners, were missing and 28 others rescued after a tourist yacht capsized off the country’s coast on Monday. The vessel had been carrying 31 tourists of various nationalities and a 14-member crew at 5:30 am (0330 GMT) when a distress signal was sent out, said a statement from the governorate.

The Sea Story embarked on Sunday on a multi-day diving trip from Port Ghalib in Egypt’s southeast, and was due to dock in the town of Hurghada, 200 kilometres (124 miles) north, on Friday. Governor Amr Hanafi said in a statement that some survivors were rescued by an aircraft, while others were transported by a warship to safety. “Intensive search operations are underway in coordination with the navy and the armed forces,” he said.