Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Faisalabad Development Authority seals 2 plots

NEWS WIRE
November 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  -  The Faisalabad Development Authority, in a crackdown on illegal constructions in residential colonies, sealed two plots in Millat Town on Monday. The constructions were being made without approval of the building plan from the authority concerned. According to official sources, challans against owners have been sent to court for further proceedings. The sealed constructions included plot No 138 and 139. The owners have been directed to get formal approval for construction of buildings.

