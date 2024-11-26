Four killed, two injured in Bahawalpur tanker accident

BAHAWALPUR - Four persons including three children were killed and two others sustained injuries in a tanker accident that hit a house near Pull Sadiqabad area of Bahawalpur district, TV channels quoting police reported on Monday. According to initial reports, a rashly-driven tanker hit a house located near Pull Sadiqabad area of Bahawalpur district. As a result, three children and a driver of the water tanker died on the spot. The two other persons were also injured in the same incident. Locals and Police rushed to the site and started shifting the dead and injured to nearby hospital. Further investigations are underway.

DC CHAIRS MEETING OF SUGARCANE PURCHASE MONITORING COMMITTEE

A meeting of the district sugarcane purchase monitoring committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq, which reviewed measures taken for payment to farmers. Representatives from farmers’ organizations, along with the Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Deputy Director of Industries, officials from relevant departments, and sugar mills were present at the meeting. The Deputy Commissioner emphasized the need to ensure timely payments to farmers for their sugarcane crop. He also instructed that a practical and organized traffic management plan be developed for transporting sugarcane to sugar mills. Furthermore, he stated that, according to the Transport Department’s directives, sugarcane should be loaded onto trailers, and reflective lights should be installed on the back of the trailers to ensure safety from accidents. The meeting was informed that payments for sugarcane should be ensured within 15 days as per government policy, and relevant sugar mills should be contacted for payment.