ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, leading a delegation on Monday reached Saudi Arabia on a five-day official visit. According to a news release, upon arrival, the delegation was warmly received by the Speaker of the Shura Council Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Al-Sheikh. “Pakistan and Saudi Arabia share historic and brotherly relations,” said the Chairman of the Senate. He expressed pride in the enduring friendship between the two nations.