Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Gold price plummets by Rs4,300 per tola

Gold price plummets by Rs4,300 per tola
November 26, 2024
ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased further by Rs4,300 and was sold at Rs278,400 on Monday against its sale at Rs182,700, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went down by Rs3,657 to Rs238,683 from Rs242,370 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold decreased to Rs218,793 from Rs222,172. The price of per tola gold declined by Rs50 to Rs3,400 whereas that of ten gram silver went down by Rs42.87 to Rs2,914.95. The price of gold in the international market increased by $43 to $2,672 from $2,715, the Association reported.

