Haider, Sharoon shine as Shaheens thrash Sri Lanka ‘A’ in series opener

LAHORE - A blistering century by Haider Ali and an impressive all-round performance by Sharoon Siraj propelled Pakistan Shaheens to a resounding 108-run victory over Sri Lanka ‘A’ in the first 50-over match at the Islamabad Club on Monday. Haider Ali’s composed yet explosive innings of 108 off 94 deliveries, complemented by Abdul Samad’s vital 56, anchored the hosts to an imposing total of 306 for seven in their allotted 50 overs. Sharoon Siraj contributed a crucial 42 off 48 balls before his stellar bowling spell (3-21) dismantled the Sri Lankan lineup, skittling them out for 198 in 39.4 overs. Batting at No. 4, Haider Ali delivered a masterclass in calculated aggression. His innings featured eight boundaries and six towering sixes, reaching his half-century off 59 balls and accelerating to a well-deserved century in 90 deliveries.Haider’s fourth-wicket stand with Abdul Samad was pivotal, as the duo added 120 runs off 119 balls, rescuing Pakistan Shaheens from a precarious 94 for three. Samad’s 63-ball knock included five fours and a six, providing the stability the hosts needed to rebuild. The Shaheens capitalized on the partnership and launched an onslaught in the final 10 overs, adding 85 runs. Mohammad Haris played a quickfire cameo, smashing 36* off 25 balls, including four boundaries and a six, while Muhammad Imran chipped in with 15 off 10 deliveries to push the total past 300.For Sri Lanka ‘A,’ Eshan Malinga led the bowling effort with three wickets for 61 runs, while Chamindu Wickramasinghe (2-52) and Dilshan Madushanka (2-62) also picked up wickets. Chasing a daunting target, Sri Lanka ‘A’ struggled to find momentum, losing wickets at regular intervals. Reduced to 61 for four and later 136 for seven, they never posed a serious challenge. Chamindu Wickramasinghe top-scored with 47, while Sonal Dinusha (38) and Sahan Arachchige (35) provided brief resistance. Pakistan’s bowlers were relentless, led by Sharoon Siraj’s stellar performance. He returned figures of 4.4-0-21-3, dismantling the middle and lower order. Mohammad Imran Junior claimed two wickets for 30 runs, while Sirajuddin, Ubaid Shah, Muhammad Imran, and Mehran Mumtaz chipped in with a wicket each, completing a comprehensive team effort.

Scores in Brief

PAKISTAN SHAHEENS 306-7, 50 overs (Haider Ali 108, Abdul Samad 56, Sharoon Siraj 42; Eshan Malinga 3-61, Chamindu Wickramasinghe 2-52) beat SRI LANKA ‘A’ 198 all-out, 39.4 overs (C Wickramasinghe 47, S Dinusha 38, S Arachchige 35; Sharoon Siraj 3-21, M Imran Jnr 2-30) by 108 runs.