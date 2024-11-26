Imran, Bushra, others booked in Nov 24 violence case

ISLAMABAD - A case has been registered against former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, and former president Dr Arif Alvi, along with several senior PTI leaders in connection with the violent protests held on November 24.

According to information, the case was filed at the Taxila police station under the anti-terrorism laws.

The case named opposition leader Omar Ayub, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Aleema Khan, Azam Swati, Taimoor Masood, Shehryar Riaz, and over 300 local leaders and workers.

The FIR stated that protesters damaged government motorcycles and vehicles, abducted and tortured a police driver, and then released him.

It also claimed that Imran Khan from Adiala Jail instructed party leaders to launch a march towards Islamabad.

The case included charges of obstructing government work, violating Section 144, and damaging both public and private property, as well as blocking roads by gathering large crowds.

Meanwhile, in Faisalabad, a case was filed at the Ghulam Muhammadabad police station against Imran Khan and 45 others under anti-terrorism Section 7 and 13 other provisions.

The local police reported that 35 individuals were arrested in connection with charges of damaging property and attacking police officers.

On November 24, PTI convoys, led by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Ali Amin Gandapur, had departed from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Islamabad.

As they entered Punjab, clashes broke out between the protesters and police, with PTI workers throwing stones at police, leading to shelling.