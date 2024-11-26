Imran Khan records video 'message' for Bushra Bibi, Gandapur amid PTI protests

Adiala Jail sources revealed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder allegedly recorded a private video message for his wife, Bushra Bibi, and party leader Ali Amin Gandapur.

According to the details, the message was reportedly created during a meeting with PTI leaders Barrister Gohar and KP government spokesperson Barrister Saif.

Jail officials clarified that the video message was personal and not intended for PTI workers. During the meeting, Barristers Gohar and Saif also sought 's permission to engage in negotiations with the government. As part of these discussions, the government reportedly offered an alternative protest site with enhanced facilities.

Barrister Gohar later confirmed that Imran Khan’s call for protest remains firm, despite ongoing talks. However, PTI central leader Sheikh Waqas Akram dismissed the claims about a video message, asserting that no such recording had taken place.

Meanwhile, the PTI rally, led by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, entered Islamabad late Monday night for what party leaders have termed a 'do-or-die' protest. Convoys from Hazara, DI Khan, and Balochistan joined Gandapur's motorcade at the Hakla Interchange as the rally approached the federal capital.