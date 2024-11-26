Tuesday, November 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Imran Khan records video 'message' for Bushra Bibi, Gandapur amid PTI protests

Imran Khan records video 'message' for Bushra Bibi, Gandapur amid PTI protests
Web Desk
11:17 AM | November 26, 2024
National

Adiala Jail sources revealed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan allegedly recorded a private video message for his wife, Bushra Bibi, and party leader Ali Amin Gandapur.

According to the details, the message was reportedly created during a meeting with PTI leaders Barrister Gohar and KP government spokesperson Barrister Saif.

Jail officials clarified that the video message was personal and not intended for PTI workers. During the meeting, Barristers Gohar and Saif also sought Imran Khan's permission to engage in negotiations with the government. As part of these discussions, the government reportedly offered an alternative protest site with enhanced facilities.

Barrister Gohar later confirmed that Imran Khan’s call for protest remains firm, despite ongoing talks. However, PTI central leader Sheikh Waqas Akram dismissed the claims about a video message, asserting that no such recording had taken place.

US urges peaceful protests, respect for human rights in Pakistan

Meanwhile, the PTI rally, led by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, entered Islamabad late Monday night for what party leaders have termed a 'do-or-die' protest. Convoys from Hazara, DI Khan, and Balochistan joined Gandapur's motorcade at the Hakla Interchange as the rally approached the federal capital.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1732596772.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024