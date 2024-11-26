Interior minister pays tribute to martyred constable

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed deep sorrow and paid tribute to Constable Mubashir, who was martyred during violent protests near Hakla. The minister offered condolences to the officer’s family, acknowledging his sacrifice in the line of duty.

“Constable Mubashir achieved the honorable rank of martyrdom while fulfilling his responsibilities,” Naqvi stated, commending the officer’s bravery and dedication.

The minister condemned the violence and assured that those responsible would face justice. “The perpetrators of this violence will be brought to justice,” he vowed, emphasizing strict legal action against the culprits.

Naqvi also conveyed solidarity with the bereaved family, stating, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Constable Mubashir. We stand united with them in their time of grief.”

The incident has drawn widespread condemnation, with authorities intensifying efforts to ensure accountability for the tragic loss.