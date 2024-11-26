Invading Islamabad

PTI’s tortuously slow march on Islamabad has plunged the country into a state of siege. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is severed from Punjab, Punjab from its neighbouring regions, and parts of Pakistan teeter on the brink of absolute anarchy. Organised and armed PTI protesters have flagrantly defied judicial and governmental directives, staging what can only be described as an invasion of the capital territory.

In the process, policemen and other law enforcement personnel have faced severe injuries, with one constable tragically losing his life—his only “crime” being an attempt to uphold law and order. This is no peaceful march deserving of tolerance; it is a reprise of the chaos of 2014, where PTI sought to storm government buildings and leverage violence to impose its will. The fundamental problem lies in the nature of their demands.

These demands are neither political nor reasonable. Led by Bushra Bibi, Imran Khan’s spouse, this mob insists on one thing: the unconditional release of Imran Khan from prison.

This stance defies logic and undermines the principles of governance. Imran Khan is incarcerated following his indictment and conviction in multiple cases. If a mob can coerce the government into releasing a convicted individual, it signals the collapse of law and order, marking a grim return to a system where might makes right.

PTI may well understand that its demands are unattainable. Their true objective appears to be creating maximum disruption. Whatever the hidden agenda, the reality is clear: PTI has repeatedly paralysed the nation for its own interests. This latest episode must be the breaking point—Pakistan cannot afford to endure another such assault on its stability.