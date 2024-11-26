JCP names 9 judges for SHC constitutional benches

ISLAMABAD - The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) Monday picked up Justice Muhammad Karim Khan Agha as head of Sindh High Court’s Constitutional Benches with a majority of 11 to 4 for a period of two months.

The bench also included Justice Salim Jessar, Justice Omar Sial, Justice Yousaf Ali Sayeed, Justice Abdul Mobeen Lakho, Justice Zulfiqar Ali Sangi, Justice Sana Akram Minhas, Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro, and Justice Arbab Ali Hakro.

The JCP constituted under the 26th Constitutional Amendment held its meeting in the Supreme Court building here, which was chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan/Chairman of the Judicial Commission Justice Yahya Afridi to consider a single point agenda of formation of Constitutional Benches within the High Court of Sindh.

It was attended by Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar (via video link), Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Chief Justice Sindh High Court Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui, Senior Puisne judge SHC Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Attorney-General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan, Senator Farooq Hamid Naek; MNA Sheikh Aftab Ahmad, Roshan Khurshid Barucha, Minister of Law Sindh Zia ul Hassan Lanjar, member Pakistan Bar Council Akhtar Hussain and member Sindh Bar Council Qurban Ali Malano.