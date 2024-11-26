KMC restoring city’s vibrancy, lights: Wahab

KARACHI - Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab has stated that road resurfacing is being carried out near the PSO petrol pump, Kemari Gate No 2, in Shireen Jinnah Colony to provide convenience to the local residents. In a statement issued from KMC office on Monday, the mayor said these are the changing and improving views of Karachi that are visible to the citizens today, and this progress will continue. The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation is restoring the city’s vibrancy and lights, and work is visible in every district, proving that when intentions are right and the desire to work is strong, resources and authority never become obstacles.

Due to heavy traffic in Shireen Jinnah Colony, the road conditions were worrying, and there were issues of traffic jams. Given the dilapidated condition near Keamari Gate No 2, an immediate decision was made for complete resurfacing, and work has been expedited. It will be completed soon. He added that the broader interest of Karachi’s citizens is our top priority, and all available resources are being utilised for this. Efforts are being made to complete the ongoing development projects in Karachi to provide better convenience for citizens’ commute, he concluded.