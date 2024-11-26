KMU successfully conducts 2nd Professional MBBS examination

Peshawar - Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar has achieved a landmark milestone by successfully conducting the 2nd Professional MBBS examination through an innovative intra-net-based system. This transformative initiative is a step forward in modernizing medical education and strengthening assessment standards across the region.

According to details, a total of 1,201 students from across the province participated in the exam at four E-exam centres, including the KMU centre in Peshawar, where 726 students from KMC, KGMC, PIMC, JMC, and MCM appeared. At Rehman Medical College centre, 98 students participated; at Northwest School of Medicine, 148 students; at Gomal Medical College in DI Khan, 108 students; and at Khyber Institute of Medical Sciences in Kohat, 121 students took part in the 2nd Professional MBBS exam.

It is worth mentioning that KMU’s e-exam platform brings numerous advantages to medical education, with efficiency being the top benefit. Students focus on one question at a time, ensuring better concentration, with results delivered promptly. Secondly, this system ensures accessibility, allowing students to take exams at any designated centre, thereby reducing logistical challenges. Thirdly, it promotes environmental sustainability by reducing paper usage, supporting eco-friendly practices. Lastly, this new system guarantees 100% transparency, as the digital format ensures fairness and minimizes errors.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor of KMU, Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq, expressed pride in the successful implementation of the e-exam system. He emphasized that this groundbreaking effort highlights KMU’s commitment to advancing medical education not only within KP but also as a benchmark for institutions across Pakistan.

“This success was the result of teamwork and dedication. Departments including IHPE&R, Exams, IT, Registrar, Academics, Finance, Procurement, Audit, Admin, P&D, and all Heads of Departments played a pivotal role. I extend my gratitude to the Deans, Principals, Boards of Governors, Chief Executive Officers, and their teams in public and private medical colleges for their invaluable support in making this initiative a reality,” said Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq.

The successful conduction of the 2nd Professional MBBS e-exam marks a significant step in KMU’s mission to innovate and raise the bar in medical education, setting new standards for transparency, accessibility, and environmental sustainability, he added.