KP’s Failure

The situation in Khurram continues to spiral downward. Despite initial reports of a ceasefire between the warring factions, the death toll relentlessly climbs as many of the severely injured succumb to their wounds. Alarming reports of ceasefire breaches and renewed clashes further underscore the failure of the government’s claims of progress.

This crisis can only be described as a monumental failure of governance. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s approach to the situation suggests a disturbing detachment. It has acted less like an authority in control of its territory and more like a passive mediator, stepping in sporadically to negotiate between two seemingly sovereign entities. This posture betrays a lack of political will and authority, leaving the people of Khurram to endure unrelenting violence and insecurity.

This prolonged and embarrassing conflict has exposed a harsh truth: Pakistan’s control over significant portions of its territory is increasingly tenuous.

Even more distressing is the misplaced focus of the KP government. Rather than addressing the escalating crisis in Khurram and Parachinar, it has devoted its energy to leading a disruptive march on the federal capital. This dereliction of duty is reflected in the rising death toll and the growing despair of those on the ground. Village elders and eyewitnesses confirm the dire conditions, laying bare the government’s hollow claims of “due diligence” in achieving a ceasefire.

The people of Khurram deserve more than empty promises and half-hearted efforts. The government, particularly the KP administration, must reassert its authority and fulfil its primary responsibility: ensuring the safety and well-being of its citizens. This demands swift and decisive action—whether through a durable ceasefire brokered with genuine intent or, if necessary, the imposition of a strict military curfew to disarm the warring factions and restore order.