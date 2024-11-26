KPJA holds training programme for young lawyers from Balochistan

Peshawar - A one-week training program titled “Professional Capacity Building” for young lawyers from Balochistan has commenced at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Academy, Peshawar.

The program features the participation of 29 male and female lawyers from various districts of Balochistan.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by Justice Ejaz Anwar, Senior Judge of the Peshawar High Court and Vice Chairman of the Judicial Academy, who served as the Chief Guest.

Other notable attendees included Barrister Ikhtiar Khan, Registrar of the Peshawar High Court; Director General of the Judicial Academy, Jahanzeb Shinwari; Dean of Faculty, Zia-ur-Rehman; Senior Director of Research and Publications, Dr. Qazi Attaullah; Academy Directors; and other officials.

In his welcome address, the Director General of the Academy expressed gratitude to the Chief Guest for his presence and outlined the objectives of the training.

He highlighted that the program aims to equip participants with advanced skills and knowledge, covering various aspects of the legal profession.

He emphasized the critical role of lawyers in society and the justice system, expressing hope that the training would enhance their professional capabilities.

Justice Ejaz Anwar, in his keynote address, congratulated the participants on being selected for the program.

He shed light on the vital role of lawyers in society and the justice system, stressing that progress is unattainable without knowledge and hard work. He encouraged participants to strive for excellence in their profession to better serve the cause of justice. Justice Anwar emphasized the importance of training in enabling effective performance and expressed hope that this programme would contribute to improving the participants’ knowledge, professional conduct, and attitudes.

The introductory session featured the Dean of Faculty, Zia-ur-Rehman, who elaborated on the programme’s content.

The training encompasses a variety of topics, including professional ethics, legal conduct, judicial precedents, criminal trial procedures, civil case management, inheritance law, succession laws (1925), workplace harassment, alternative dispute resolution (ADR), gender-based violence, family law, forensic evidence, recording of evidence, appeals and revisions, and directives from the Holy Quran.

This programme is expected to play a significant role in enhancing the professional capacities of lawyers, contributing to the overall improvement of the justice delivery system.