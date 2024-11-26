Kundi directs provision of tents to affectees of Kurram conflict

Peshawar - KP Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi, was briefed on Monday that teams from the Red Crescent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the merged districts have been mobilized to assist the victims of the Kurram conflict.

The Governor had issued directives for the provision of tents to the affected families in Kurram. Additionally, he instructed the Chairman of the Red Crescent for the merged tribal districts to ensure that tents are delivered to the affected individuals immediately.

Imran Wazir, Chairman of the Red Crescent for the merged tribal districts, prepared an initial report on the damages and the required assistance. According to the Red Crescent’s preliminary report, 250 families from the Bagan area and 175 families from Alizai were displaced due to the recent conflict.

According to Chairman of the PRCS, Malik Habib Orakzai, 915 displaced families have been provided with food and drinking water over the past two days. Following the Governor’s instructions, a delegation from the Red Crescent for the merged tribal districts will meet with representatives of the affected communities to assess further needs. The Governor also directed the Red Crescent to ensure the delivery of food and other essential supplies to the displaced individuals.

The biggest obstacle to the relief operations is road blockages, which have hampered the delivery of aid, according to the report. However, further relief supplies are prepared and awaiting clearance of the blocked roads for distribution.