Kurram clashes death toll rises to 88

ISLAMABAD - The amid tensions of tribals of Kurram district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rose to 88 yesterday though the government a day earlier had announced a ceasefire was agreed upon in the violence-hit region.

Multiple people have been killed in the area since violence erupted following last Thursday’s deadly attack when a convoy of around 200 vehicles came under heavy gunfire in Kurram’s densely populated Bagan town, killing at least 43 people.

Later, another 21 persons were killed at the weekend as violence escalated bringing the to 64.

The government authorities, meanwhile reached the site to ease tension in the area following which Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, the information adviser to KP’s chief minister, said that a ceasefire was agreed on in the area for seven days between the battling tribes.

However, Kurram District Health Officer Dr Qaisar Abbas told the media yesterday that the rose to 88 as 24 more persons were killed while 111 were injured. It is not clear at this point if the dead are linked to the clashes between the tribes.