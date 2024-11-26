Lahore ranked most polluted city in the world with AQI of 298

Lahore has once again been ranked as the most polluted city in the world, with an alarming Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 298 on Tuesday. India’s capital, New Delhi, followed as the second most polluted city globally.

Karachi ranked fifth on the global list of most polluted cities, with an AQI reading of 173. In Pakistan, Lahore remains at the top of the pollution list, followed by Peshawar in second place and Karachi in third.

The smog levels in Punjab have reached critical heights, affecting public health, as authorities scramble to address the crisis. The severe air pollution in Lahore is caused by a combination of low-grade diesel fumes, smoke from seasonal agricultural burning, and cooler winter temperatures.

Lahore has consistently been ranked among the most polluted cities in the world, with air quality levels recently soaring to more than 80 times the level deemed acceptable by the World Health Organization (WHO), as reported by AFP. Local authorities continue their efforts to combat the smog, but the situation remains dire, calling for urgent action to mitigate the impact on public health.