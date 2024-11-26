Maryam Nawaz Sharif boosts fertilizer supply and wheat sowing in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's commitment to supporting farmers is now yielding positive results, with major improvements in the availability and pricing of fertilizers for the Rabi season.

For the first time in Punjab, the availability of fertilizers during the Rabi season has been plentiful, and prices have also decreased. There is a 30% increase in the stock of DAP fertilizer across the province, and for the first time ever, the price of DAP has dropped by 17% during the wheat season. Additionally, urea stocks are 125% above the required amount, and urea prices have fallen by 25%.

The province has set a target to plant wheat on 16.5 million acres, with 82% of the sowing target already completed. The government plans to meet the full wheat sowing target by December 10.

Moreover, 326,000 acres of government land have been allocated for wheat cultivation, and 40,000 university agricultural graduates are on the ground to assist farmers.

Under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's initiative, farmers are being encouraged to apply for 1,000 green tractors and 1,000 land levelers, which will be provided free of charge to wheat cultivators.

The Chief Minister has also directed the improvement of wheat storage capacity across the province to ensure better management of the crop yield.

In a special meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, the Agriculture Minister and his team were commended for their efforts in advancing Punjab’s agricultural goals.