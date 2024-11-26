Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Minister Amir Muqam condemns attack on Rangers

Web Desk
3:08 PM | November 26, 2024
National

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON, Engineer Amir Muqam, strongly condemned the attack on Rangers and police personnel on Srinagar Highway by miscreants.

In a press release, the minister paid tribute to four martyred Rangers personnel and police constable Mubashir, who lost their lives during the violent incident near Hakla. He extended heartfelt condolences and expressed solidarity with the families of the martyrs, honoring their sacrifice.

Amir Muqam also prayed for the swift recovery of the injured personnel, emphasizing that the nation salutes the bravery of the fallen heroes.

The minister vowed that those responsible for the violence would be brought to justice, ensuring accountability for the perpetrators.

Web Desk

National

