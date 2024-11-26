Mohsin Naqvi assures security of Red Zone amid escalating PTI protest clashes

Interior Minister reassured the nation that extensive measures were in place to safeguard the and maintain order amidst the escalating PTI protest march.

Speaking at a press conference, Naqvi emphasized that the police had been granted full authority to manage the unrest, prioritizing the protection of the area, particularly with the President of Belarus currently in Islamabad.

Naqvi described the volatile situation, highlighting that protesters were armed with stones, batons, and tear gas canisters, and that video evidence showed PTI protesters firing weapons and targeting police personnel.

Despite these provocations, the minister affirmed that the authorities were working diligently to prevent casualties and maintain control of the situation.