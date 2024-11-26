Murad seeks timely completion of Karimabad Underpass, Korangi Causeway Bridge, Malir Expressway projects

KARACHI - In a significant move, Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah presided over a review meeting of Karimabad Underpass, Korangi Causeway Bridge and Malir Expressway project and directed the local government department to submit him the date of completion plan timely.

According to a statement issued from the CM House, Shah questioned, “Why is this ordinate delay being faced in completing the projects when the allocated funds have been released well in time?”

The meeting was held at CM House on Monday at 9am and was attended by Minister Local Government Saeed Ghani, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, PSCM Agha Wasif, Commissioner Karachi Hassan Naqvi, Secretary Local Govt Khalid Hyder Shah, Projects PDs Niaz Soomro, Zulfiqar Abro, and Member P&D Sikandar.

The Karimabad Underpass project has been initiated by the Sindh government through KDA. During the briefing, the CM was told that the underpass is a Rs3.8 billion project. The length of the underpass is 1,080 meters of which 300 meters have been completed. Out of 212 precast Griders, 151 have been completed and overall the physical progress of the project is 35 percent.

The chief minister directed the Local Government Department to provide a proper and effective drainage system to the underpass so that rainwater may not accumulate into it.

To a question, Shah was told that a Roundabout in front of Meena Bazaar and Bazaar-e-Faisla was being developed to regulate the traffic movement. The chief minister directed Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani and mayor Karachi to expedite the construction work, which was causing problems in the flow of traffic.

Briefing the CM about the construction of the Bridge at Korangi Causeway, it was disclosed that the project had been launched for Rs6.4 billion. The project is scheduled to be completed on January 31, 2025, which may not be met. At this, the CM directed LG Minister Saeed Ghani to personally monitor the progress of the bridge so that it could be completed in time.

The CM was told that out of 400 Piles, 300 have been completed and out of 600 Girders 504 completed. The overall progress of the project is 30 percent. The CM was told that the Malir Expressway was a 38.889-km project from Jam Sadiq to Kathore Bridge. The construction of the first segment from Jam Sadiq Bridge to Shah Faisal will be completed by December 25, 2024. At this, the CM directed the LG Department to reconstruct the road from Shah Faisal to Airport.