No talks with PTI protesters, government pledges strict measures

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has announced that the government will not engage in negotiations with PTI protesters.

Addressing the media in Islamabad alongside Information Minister Atta Tarar, Naqvi stated, “The so-called peaceful protesters are armed with weapons and catapults. Any loss of life or property is the responsibility of one individual. We are prioritizing the safety of Islamabad’s citizens. Those arrested will not be granted bail, and anyone reaching D-Chowk will be immediately detained.”

Information Minister Atta Tarar accused PTI of using vulnerable individuals as human shields and urged the opposition not to test the state's patience. He called on Bushra Bibi to show courage and lead from the front, emphasizing that “firing a bullet is the easiest thing to do.”

Tarar also alleged that Afghan miscreants had been placed at the forefront, declaring the protests anything but peaceful. “Police officers have been targeted with shells. The state is not weak; we will enforce our authority,” he asserted.

When questioned about a potential ban on PTI, Tarar stated, “There is a legal procedure for banning a party, and it will be implemented at the appropriate time.”