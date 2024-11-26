Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Ombudsperson stresses need to tackle harassment cases

Monitoring Report
November 26, 2024
Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace Fauzia Waqar has highlighted the pressing issue of violence against women in Pakistan. She noted that cases of domestic violence, honor killings, and harassment remain prevalent across the country.

Speaking to a private news channel on Monday, Fauzia Waqar underscored the urgency of addressing workplace harassment, which is on the rise. She stressed that many victims are unaware of the support available to them.

She encouraged victims to file complaints with federal or provincial ombudsmen, noting that the Federal Ombudsman against Harassment provides swift, efficient, and free justice to those affected.

Monitoring Report

