Over 20,000 applications received for Government Hajj Scheme

ISLAMABAD - By Monday evening, a total of 20,170 Hajj applications had been received for the Government Hajj Scheme, with the process of submitting applications still ongoing at designated banks across the country, according to a spokesperson from the Ministry of Religious Affairs. The submission of applications for the Government Hajj Scheme will continue until December 3, with balloting scheduled for December 6. In addition, a special quota of 5,000 has been allocated for overseas Pakistanis, with applications processed on a first-come, first-served basis. This initiative aims to accommodate a large number of pilgrims, with the ministry encouraging all eligible applicants to apply before the deadline.