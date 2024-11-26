Tuesday, November 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Over 20,000 applications received for Government Hajj Scheme

Over 20,000 applications received for Government Hajj Scheme
NEWS WIRE
November 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD - By Monday evening, a total of 20,170 Hajj applications had been received for the Government Hajj Scheme, with the process of submitting applications still ongoing at designated banks across the country, according to a spokesperson from the Ministry of Religious Affairs. The submission of applications for the Government Hajj Scheme will continue until December 3, with balloting scheduled for December 6.  In addition, a special quota of 5,000 has been allocated for overseas Pakistanis, with applications processed on a first-come, first-served basis.  This initiative aims to accommodate a large number of pilgrims, with the ministry encouraging all eligible applicants to apply before the deadline.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1732596772.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024