Over 20,000 applications received for Government Hajj Scheme 2024

The Ministry of Religious Affairs announced that as of Monday evening, a total of 20,170 applications had been received for the Government Hajj Scheme 2024. The process of submitting applications remains ongoing at designated banks across the country and will continue until December 3, with balloting scheduled for December 6.

A special quota of 5,000 slots has been reserved for overseas Pakistanis, and their applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis. The ministry has urged all eligible applicants to submit their applications before the deadline to ensure their participation in the upcoming pilgrimage.

Meanwhile, in a significant development, the government announced a substantial reduction in airfare for pilgrims performing Hajj in 2025. This financial relief package, unveiled on November 23, reduces airfare by $50 per person, resulting in a total savings of Rs. 1.24 billion for Hajj 2025 pilgrims.

As a result, the airfare for next year’s Hajj has been reduced to Rs. 220,000 per person, down from Rs. 234,000 in the previous year. This marks the second consecutive year that Hajj flight costs have been reduced, benefiting approximately 89,605 pilgrims.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Saudi Airlines, and various private carriers have agreed to this reduced fare package. According to the plan, 40% of pilgrims will travel with PIA, another 40% with Saudi Airlines, and the remaining 20% with private Pakistani carriers.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs emphasized its commitment to facilitating a larger number of pilgrims through these initiatives, aiming to make the sacred journey more accessible and affordable for all.