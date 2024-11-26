Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Over a dozen flights called off, delayed at Karachi airport

NEWS WIRE
November 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  More than a dozen international and domestic flights have been cancelled or delayed at Karachi Airport due to technical and operational reasons. According to flight schedule, Karachi to Dubai Emirates flight EK-609 has been cancelled while IranAir flight IR-813 from Karachi to Tehran was also suspended.  Moreover, Karachi to Lahore SereneAir flight ER-524,522 has also suspended while Karachi to Islamabad SereneAir flight ER-504,502 was also cancelled. Further, Karachi to Islamabad AirSial flight PF-125 was cancelled while Karachi to Islamabad AirSial flight PF-123 has been delayed by three hours. Similarly, Karachi to Lahore AirBlue flight PA-402 was delayed by four hours while Karachi to Lahore AirSial flight PF-143,145 has been called off.  Likewise, Karachi to Quetta PIA flight PK-310 has been cancelled Karachi to Lahore PIA flight PK-306 has also been cancelled and PIA flight PK-503 from Karachi to Gwadar was also cancelled.

