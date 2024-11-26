Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Pak-Qatar Group partners with ILMA University for talent

Monitoring Report
November 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  Pak-Qatar Group (PQG), a leading Islamic financial services provider in Pakistan, has signed a MoU with ILMA University to strengthen the talent pool in the Islamic finance sector. The agreement aims to address capacity challenges in Islamic finance and Takaful by leveraging ILMA University’s expertise in business and technology. According to a news release issued Monday, this collaboration will allow Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited to recruit skilled professionals from ILMA University across various relevant fields, enhancing the quality of its services. Kamran Ali Khan, Head of Human Resources and Training at Pak-Qatar Group, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership. “We are pleased to access ILMA University’s pool of talented individuals with expert knowledge in business and technology. This initiative aligns with our commitment to providing the best Islamic financial solutions and expertise to our customers, ensuring their secure financial future through innovative products and industry-leading customer service,” he stated.

