Pak U19 poised for Tri-Series final against Afghanistan

LAHORE - Pakistan U19 are ready to lock horns with Afghanistan in the final of the U19 tri-series at the ICC Cricket Academy Ground today (Tuesday) at 10:00 AM PKT. In the seven-match series, both Pakistan and Afghanistan emerged as the dominant sides, each winning three matches and losing one. Hosts UAE failed to register a single win in the tournament. The Saad Baig-led Pakistan team defeated Afghanistan by 13 runs in their last encounter on November 20, while Afghanistan secured a commanding 100-run win over Pakistan in their first clash on November 15.Pakistan’s two matches against UAE were emphatic victories, including a 10-wicket triumph and a massive 191-run win. Pakistan’s opening pair of Shahzaib Khan and Usman Khan has been exceptional, consistently providing solid starts. Left-handed Usman has been the tournament’s standout batter, scoring 306 runs in four matches at an average of 102. His impressive performances include one century and three half-centuries. Shahzaib has been equally prolific, amassing 277 runs at an average of 92.33, including one century and two half-centuries. The duo has produced two century partnerships, including an unbeaten 192-run stand against UAE on November 13, showcasing their synergy at the top of the order. The bowling attack has been led by pacers Abdul Subhan, Ali Raza, and M Ahmed, who have each claimed six wickets. Faham-ul-Haq has also contributed with five scalps.

Left-armer M Ahmed stands out as the only bowler to record a five-wicket haul in the tournament, while Ali Raza’s standout performance of 4-57 came in Pakistan’s narrow 13-run win against Afghanistan. Pakistan’s preparations for the final suffered a setback with left-arm spinner Mohammad Hassan Khan ruled out due to an ankle injury sustained during a training session.

The spinner will also miss the upcoming ACC U19 Men’s Asia Cup. His replacement for the Asia Cup is yet to be announced.

Speaking to PCB Digital, skipper Saad Baig said: “We have performed well in the tournament, and now we look forward to doing well against Afghanistan in the final. The coaches have clearly defined the players’ roles, and they have responded positively in crucial situations, which has helped the team win matches in the competition.The tri-series has also given the players confidence to perform well in the upcoming Asia Cup.”

PAKISTAN U19 SQUAD FOR TRI-SERIES FINAL: Saad Baig (capt, wk), Abdul Subhan, Ali Raza, Faham-ul-Haq, Farhan Yousuf, Haroon Arshad, M Ahmed, M Huzaifa, M Riazullah, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Tayyab Arif, Umar Zaib, and Usman Khan.