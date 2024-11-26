Pakistan, Belarus agree to work for climate resilience

ISLAMABAD - Belarus and Pakistan have agreed to work closely together to boost cooperation in achieving common environmental sustainability and climate resilience-related goals, with a focus on eco-tourism, water conservation, circular economy, green technology transfer, exchange programs, biodiversity conservation, and climate change adaptation.

This was discussed in a meeting between the PM’s Coordinator on Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam, and Belarusian Minister for Natural Resources and Environmental Protection, Sergey Maslyak.

Both sides highlighted and discussed the potential for launching joint projects between Pakistan and Belarus to build climate change adaptation and resilience against the exacerbating impacts of global warming, particularly floods, heatwaves, droughts, groundwater depletion, and renewable energy.

The PM’s climate aide emphasized that collaboration between the two countries on biodiversity research and innovative wetland preservation techniques, leveraging Belarus’s expertise, would provide unprecedented value.

Romina Khurshid Alam also called for joint efforts in policy development to align strategies with international standards, aiming to bolster sustainable climate development in Pakistan.

Collaborative initiatives between the two countries to enhance biodiversity conservation would be of paramount importance, aiming to restore native species in Pakistan and enhance biodiversity and ecosystem stability.

She also stressed the importance of preserving natural resources to achieve environmental sustainability goals, suggesting that Belarus’s innovative approaches could assist Pakistan in managing its diverse climate actions.

Romina Khurshid said that Pakistan would appreciate collaboration with Belarus on the exchange of academia, technical know-how, knowledge sharing, and capacity building to promote green education and awareness in the field of nature and environmental protection, as well as the rational use of natural resources for achieving sustainable development goals, particularly related to climate change, water, sanitation, energy, agriculture, gender equality, and women’s empowerment.

Both countries discussed the development and protection of ecological tourism within protected areas like nature reserves, national parks, and nature reservations. Ms. Romina proposed collaboration on the mitigation of climate change and adaptation, emphasizing the potential for both countries to promote the principles of the green economy, circular economy, and low-carbon economy for environmental sustainability, enhancing resource management, and creating economic opportunities.

Romina Khurshid advocated for collaborative policy development with international standards and emphasized the importance of international collaboration in shaping environmental policies, highlighting the need for improving regulatory frameworks to strengthen environmental governance, ensuring that both nations can better achieve their sustainability goals. Sergey Maslyak said that Belarus’s experience in environmental monitoring can complement Pakistan’s efforts to implement eco-friendly policies and practices. Establishing joint ventures in these areas could further strengthen their partnership.