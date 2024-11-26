Pakistan, Belarus sign 8 MoUs, agreements to bolster trade

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Belarus have signed eight MoUs and agreements aimed at strengthening bilateral trade. Both the countries signed the MoUs and agreements during Pakistan-Belarus Business Forum. The signed agreements included distribution agreement, a five-year cooperation agreement between JCS Bellakt and Nutrifood & Pharmaceuticals. Supply Agreement, cooperation between JSC Minsk Motor Plant and Shahzad Trade Links for product supply in 2025, was also signed. Memorandum of Intentions between JSC Belshina and Shahzad Trade Links for tire sales in the Pakistani market was also signed.

Other agreements are veterinary drug supply contract, and agreement between JSC BelVitunipharm and Mustafa Brothers. Logistics Cooperation MoU between RUE Beltamozhservice and the National Logistic Corporation was also signed. Pharmaceutical Cooperation MoU between RUE Belmedpreparaty and Bio Medical System for pharmacy registration and supply was also signed. Metal Supply Contract between JSC Beltsvetmet and Raas International Trading for 2025 was also signed. Agricultural Machinery Cooperation MoU between JSC Tractor Works and Green Corporate Initiative was also signed. Addressing the business forum, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan emphasized for increasing trade between two countries. He said that Belarus should explore business opportunities in different sectors including food, pharma, textiles, logistics, and energy. He further said that current trade volume does not reflect the economic capabilities of the two countries. “Pakistan and Belarus have long-standing diplomatic relations and the Government of Pakistan attaches huge importance to its relations with Belarus. This is reflected by the high-level meetings on various forums and the visit of the President of Belarus to Pakistan. Holding of this Pakistan-Belarus Business Forum is a manifestation of these excellent relations which are bonding and progressing with each passing time,” the minister said.

He further said that current trade volume does not reflect the potential of the two countries economic capability, however I feel these Forums and steps would definitely help us in achieving the key milestone of growth. "Our two country's exports and trade have a major focus in surgical instruments comprising about 62% of the total exports to Belarus and imports of Belarus tractors and machinery". Jam Kamal said that both countries need to diversify their trade with each other capitalizing on the potential of their strong sectors; Pakistan's exports in meat and dairy, agricultural, wood, paper and paperboard could be increased through bilateral trade cooperation. Pakistan looks forward to receiving investment and transferring knowledge and technology through joint ventures from Belarus. He said that in Pakistan, Belarusian Tractors is a household name and it is considered a symbol of durability and strength. The same is reflected in our bilateral relations as well. "I am quite hopeful that these engagements will help us increase our trade with each other and diversify our trade baskets as well. I also hope that during the discussions and B2B meetings, both sides will dilate upon the areas of cooperation comprehensively and will come up with practical solutions to the challenges we are facing and way forward to enhance bilateral trade, investment and connectivity," he added. He said Pakistan is an attractive market with a population of 250 million people and constitutes the sixth largest market in the world.

Federal Minister of Belarus Aleksei Kushnarenko emphasized the strong demand for Belarusian products, such as agricultural machinery, industrial goods, and dairy products, in Pakistan. He noted a reciprocal interest in Pakistani light industrial goods and food products in Belarus. “The existing cooperation potential allows us to set and achieve ambitious goals for advancing economic, trade, and humanitarian ties between our countries,” Kushnarenko said. He expressed confidence in the forum fostering new joint ventures in trade, industrial production, agriculture, healthcare, and education. Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan brought a touch of Pakistani culture to the Pakistan-Belarus Business Forum 2024 by showcasing a beautifully handcrafted rickshaw. The two-person taxi, featuring intricate designs and highlighting local craftsmanship, drew the admiration of Belarusian Energy Minister Alexey Kushnarenko. In a lighthearted moment after the forum, Minister Kushnarenko explored the rickshaw, sitting inside to appreciate its design and comfort. Federal Minister Jam Kamal Khan, while sharing the details, highlighted the hard work and artistry behind the vehicle.

Jam Kamal Khan also extended an offer to export these iconic rickshaws to Belarus, emphasizing their cultural and economic value. Minister Kushnarenko expressed keen interest in the idea, showing enthusiasm for exploring such unique trade opportunities. This interaction added a personal and cultural dimension to the event, symbolizing the strengthening ties and mutual appreciation between Pakistan and Belarus. After Azerbaijan, work is underway to launch direct flights from Pakistan to Moscow and Belarus while trade corridors to China, Afghanistan, Central Asia and Belarus are also among Pakistan’s priorities.

These views were expressed by Federal Minister for Communications, Privatization & Board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan while holding joint meeting with Belarusian Minister for Transport Alexei Lyakhnovich in which senior officials of the Communication Sector of both countries participated in the talks. Transport Minister Alexei Lyakhnovich, accompanied by the President of Belarus in the delegation, invited Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan to visit his country and said that his country wants to increase connectivity with Pakistan through railways and roads. Now, cross-border trade is key to strengthening the country’s economy and promoting bilateral relations, he added. Alexei Lyakhnovich termed his visit as pleasant and assured all possible cooperation from Belarus to Pakistan.

In his conversation, Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan said that the visit of a 68-member delegation headed by the President of Belarus and Ministers to Pakistan is a welcome development which would leave positive effects on Pak Belarus relations. We want to further enhance G2G and B2B activities with Belarus in the future for which both the countries will make serious efforts, Abdul Aleem Khan added. He said that like Azerbaijan and Turkey, we also want to make Belarus an investment partner with our country as Pakistan is rich in natural resources and blessings of Allah Almighty while positive results can be achieved with our skilled workforce. He said that the communication sector is of utmost importance and we want a trade corridor to Central Asia on the lines of the Karakoram Highway and CPEC to promote business activities in this reign. The meeting also discussed pending construction of various motorways and highways in Pakistan’s communication sector, while both sides agreed to continue taking steps in future, in this regard.